Breaking Barriers: Marie-Louise Eta Shines Amidst Online Harassment

Marie-Louise Eta made history as the first woman to manage a Bundesliga team, an achievement marred by online sexist abuse. As interim head coach of Union Berlin, Eta will guide the team until season's end before transitioning to the women's side.

Despite the backlash, Union Berlin director Horst Heldt voiced unwavering support for Eta, emphasizing the team's confidence in her capabilities. He described the criticism as embarrassing, reaffirming the club's commitment to defending its staff from harassment.

Currently 11th in the standings, Union Berlin faces Wolfsburg next. The club pledged to counteract the toxic online dialogue surrounding Eta's groundbreaking role.