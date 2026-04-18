Double Murder Shocks South Delhi's CR Park

In an alarming development, Delhi Police have apprehended the prime suspect in a double murder that occurred in the CR Park area of South Delhi. The victims, identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), were reportedly stabbed to death in a dispute that escalated into violence.

Their cousin, Rahul, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities received a tip-off from Saket's private hospital, where the victims had been admitted by relatives, leading them to the crime scene at Tara Apartments.

The suspect, named as Asad, allegedly wielded a sharp-edged weapon against the victims and has been detained. Police teams conducted site inspections, securing evidence and scrutinizing CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)