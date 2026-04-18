Renewed Consolidation: TMC's Resurgence in Minority Vote Bank
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is witnessing a renewed consolidation of its minority vote bank after initial signs of drifting away. Key factors include the collapse of the AIMIM-AJUP front, BJP's promise of UCC, and massive voter deletions. These changes are pushing minority voters back to the TMC to counter the BJP.
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In a political twist, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is managing to consolidate its minority vote base yet again, after initial signs that it might disintegrate. The shift stems from several pivotal developments, including a mass delisting of voters, the BJP's vow to implement a controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the disintegration of potential rival alliances.
Leading up to the recent months, smaller Muslim political entities showed promise as contenders capable of nibbling away at the TMC's established minority backing, with high-stakes issues like the Waqf law and madrasa recruitments driving the momentum. Yet, with close to 91 lakh voters' names deleted and the collapse of the AIMIM-AJUP alliance, support for TMC has surged.
The emerging mood among minority voters indicates a preference to rally behind TMC, chiefly from a defensive stance against a split vote favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite the BJP's claims of tackling illegitimate voters, the anxiety among minority voters about threats to their rights makes TMC the preferred choice to safeguard their identity, analysts say.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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