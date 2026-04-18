Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Gerald Coetzee as IPL Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced the signing of South African right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for English left-arm pacer David Payne for the remainder of the IPL season. The decision was made ahead of their home match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

David Payne, who took part in two games for SRH in the current season and secured two wickets, was ruled out due to an ankle injury. The team's management promptly chose Coetzee, who has an impressive record of 67 international wickets in four Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is for South Africa, to fill the void.

Gerald Coetzee has past IPL experience, having participated in 14 matches with Gujarat Titans in 2025 and Mumbai Indians in 2024, securing 15 wickets over those two seasons. He joins SRH for a fee of Rs 2 crore, providing them with a seasoned option to bolster their bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)