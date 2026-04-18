Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Gerald Coetzee as IPL Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad has signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee to replace injured David Payne for the remainder of the IPL season. Coetzee, who has experience playing for two IPL teams and possesses 67 international wickets, joins SRH for Rs 2 crore ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 09:47 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Gerald Coetzee as IPL Replacement
Gerald Coetzee
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced the signing of South African right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for English left-arm pacer David Payne for the remainder of the IPL season. The decision was made ahead of their home match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

David Payne, who took part in two games for SRH in the current season and secured two wickets, was ruled out due to an ankle injury. The team's management promptly chose Coetzee, who has an impressive record of 67 international wickets in four Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is for South Africa, to fill the void.

Gerald Coetzee has past IPL experience, having participated in 14 matches with Gujarat Titans in 2025 and Mumbai Indians in 2024, securing 15 wickets over those two seasons. He joins SRH for a fee of Rs 2 crore, providing them with a seasoned option to bolster their bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

 France
2
Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

 India
3
Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

 United States
4
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026