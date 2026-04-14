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Jumanji 3: Open World Adventure Awaits

The third Jumanji movie, titled 'Jumanji: Open World', features popular actors and is set for release on December 25. During a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the film's trailer and first look were revealed. Directed by Jake Kasdan, it continues the adventurous storyline from earlier instalments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:55 IST
Jumanji 3: Open World Adventure Awaits
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated third installment of the action-packed Jumanji series has officially been named 'Jumanji: Open World'. The announcement was made during Sony's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, drawing excitement from attendees as they caught a glimpse of the trailer and first look.

The film, featuring powerhouse actors including Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Black, will hit theaters on December 25. Director Jake Kasdan returns to the franchise, with production credits shared by Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan himself.

Building on the foundations laid by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, the movie promises to deliver more of the thrilling adventure and comedic elements that fans have come to love. This new installment continues the narrative introduced by the original 1981 children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, which inspired the previous Jumanji films starring Robin Williams in 1995 and the more recent entries from 2017 and 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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