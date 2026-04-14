Teen Thieves Apprehended in Delhi Heist: One Suspect Remains at Large

Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the night between April 5 and 6 in Bindapur when the victim, Manoj, was accosted by a group of youths while returning home from work. They allegedly misbehaved, assaulted him, and stole his mobile phone along with other belongings before fleeing.

CCTV footage helped police identify and detain the three juveniles. Meanwhile, their accomplice, Ankit, remains at large. The investigation led to the recovery of the stolen mobile phone, and further probing is underway.