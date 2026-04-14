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Teen Thieves Apprehended in Delhi Heist: One Suspect Remains at Large

In southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, three juveniles were apprehended following a robbery where a victim was assaulted and robbed of his belongings. The incident was captured on CCTV, aiding police in the arrests. A fourth suspect, identified as Ankit, remains on the run as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:59 IST
Teen Thieves Apprehended in Delhi Heist: One Suspect Remains at Large
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Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the night between April 5 and 6 in Bindapur when the victim, Manoj, was accosted by a group of youths while returning home from work. They allegedly misbehaved, assaulted him, and stole his mobile phone along with other belongings before fleeing.

CCTV footage helped police identify and detain the three juveniles. Meanwhile, their accomplice, Ankit, remains at large. The investigation led to the recovery of the stolen mobile phone, and further probing is underway.

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