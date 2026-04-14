The Netherlands: On the Cusp of World Cup Glory?

The Netherlands is fervently chasing its first World Cup, having been runner-up three times. Their 'total football' prowess is legendary, yet elusive of the ultimate prize. With Premier League stars under Coach Ronald Koeman's leadership, the Dutch aim to overcome the challenges posed by Group F contenders, Sweden, Japan and Tunisia.

Japan, aiming for its third consecutive advancement past the group stage, may prove formidable, having previously stunned teams like Germany and Spain at the last World Cup. The majority of Japan's squad, including Hiroki Ito and Kaoru Mitoma, currently play in top European leagues.

Meanwhile, Sweden under Graham Potter and Tunisia under Sabri Lamouchi bring unique narratives to the field, each resolved to leave an indelible mark. Sweden's unexpected playoff success and Tunisia's World Cup ambitions will contribute to the group-stage drama.