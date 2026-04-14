Boosting Uttarakhand's Year-Round Tourism: A Call for Cleanliness and Economic Growth
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for year-round tourism in Uttarakhand, highlighting its potential for winter travel, sports, and weddings. Increased visitor numbers during winter are boosting local livelihoods. Modi stressed cleanliness in 'Devbhoomi' and the importance of preserving Uttarakhand's natural beauty for sustainable tourism and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of promoting tourism throughout the year in Uttarakhand. Speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, he highlighted the state's growing reputation as a winter travel and wedding destination.
Modi pointed out that Uttarakhand has seen a steady increase in winter visitors, which has significantly benefited local economies by boosting income through hospitality, transport, and local services. He shared his personal travel experiences to Kailash and Om Parvat, noting the positive impact on pilgrimage numbers and local livelihood.
The Prime Minister also urged citizens to maintain cleanliness in 'Devbhoomi' for its long-term economic and spiritual value. Stressing the incoming Kumbh Mela, he called for preserving Uttarakhand's natural beauty, which is crucial for sustaining tourism and ensuring enduring economic development.
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