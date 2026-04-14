Stamps of Unity: A Philatelic Celebration of India's Legacy
The Department of Posts and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya signed a memorandum to enhance India's cultural and postal heritage. This involves exhibitions, outreach, and philatelic collaborations. A philatelic exhibition, 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' celebrates India's unity, showcasing stamps with themes of Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Freedom Fighters.
- Country:
- India
The Department of Posts and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on promoting India's cultural and postal heritage. This partnership aims to enhance awareness through exhibitions, outreach programmes, and co-branded philatelic products.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a philatelic exhibition titled 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat: Celebrating India's Unity and Democracy through Postage Stamps.' The exhibition is a joint effort of the Department of Posts and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, showcasing an impressive array of stamps highlighting India's rich cultural past and postal history.
The exhibition, open between April 14 and 17, 2026, offers visitors a unique experience by reflecting on India's historical journey, featuring themes of significant national figures. The partnership aims to organize similar philatelic exhibitions across India, reinforcing the country's remarkable heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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