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Through The Artist's Eye: An Inside Look into Delhi's Eye Hospital

British artist Stuart Robertson's exhibition, 'Through The Artist's Eye,' offers a nuanced exploration of life inside a Delhi eye hospital. Through photographs, drawings, and sculptures, the exhibit reveals the everyday routines and intricate relationships within the hospital, emphasizing themes of perception and the act of seeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:17 IST
Through The Artist's Eye: An Inside Look into Delhi's Eye Hospital
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An upcoming exhibition by British artist Stuart Robertson, titled 'Through The Artist's Eye,' presents an intimate perspective of life within a Delhi eye hospital. The exhibit, set to open on April 28 at Bikaner House, showcases a collection of photographs, drawings, bronze sculptures, and cyanotypes that capture the essence of the hospital's ecosystem.

Robertson, who spent 18 months observing daily routines at Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, portrays the intricate relationships and roles within the medical institution. By documenting surgeons in action, nurses on the move, and guards at rest, the artist aims to reflect on the deeper idea of seeing with empathy and attention.

The exhibition, curated by Ashish Sahoo and Zaarya Chaudhari, extends beyond the hospital into the lanes of Old Delhi, tracing the flow of life between the institution and its surroundings. This exploration of perception within a medical setting underscores the connection between art and ophthalmology, rooted in themes of light and insight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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