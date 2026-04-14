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Starmer Urges Unity Against Division at Vaisakhi Celebration

During a Vaisakhi reception at 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized combating division and anti-Sikh sentiment within the UK. He highlighted Sikh history as integral to British identity and praised community values like sewa. The event featured discussions on unity and notable Sikh history exhibits in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:48 IST
Starmer Urges Unity Against Division at Vaisakhi Celebration
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking at a Vaisakhi reception in London, vowed to challenge divisive voices threatening community harmony across the UK. Emphasizing the rise of anti-Sikh sentiment, Starmer urged strong collective action against such hatred, while aligning Sikh history closely with British identity.

Starmer underscored the necessity of standing against division. He highlighted recent events including an exhibition on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, a prominent British Sikh suffragette, symbolizing the deep historic connection between Sikhs and Britain. He insisted this was pivotal to maintaining unity across diverse communities.

Cabinet Office minister Satvir Kaur, further echoed these sentiments, connecting Sikh values like sewa to Labour's core principles. The event, rich with cultural performances and community representation, underscored a record Sikh presence in British Parliament as a testament to successful community engagement.

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