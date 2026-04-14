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Harvey Weinstein's Latest Legal Battle: The Retrial Unfolds

Harvey Weinstein faces a new legal battle as he goes on trial for a rape charge in New York City. The retrial involves hairstylist Jessica Mann and focuses on a single charge. Weinstein denies all allegations while his new legal team aims for a different trial outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:57 IST
Harvey Weinstein's Latest Legal Battle: The Retrial Unfolds
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein is once again in the legal spotlight as he faces a retrial for a rape charge in New York City. The jury selection for the case is set to begin, centering on hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann's allegations against the onetime movie mogul. This trial marks the third instance of Weinstein defending himself in court for similar accusations.

Unlike previous trials that featured multiple allegations, this retrial will focus solely on the claim by Mann, who says Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013. Weinstein has consistently denied the allegations, stating in court that while he acted wrongly, he never assaulted anyone. His new legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo, took over in February, potentially bringing a shift in trial tactics and dynamics.

Weinstein's past convictions have been a mix, with some charges upheld and others overturned. His defense argues that the accusations are motivated by his accusers' aspirations in show business. Meanwhile, the retrial is under scrutiny, especially as Weinstein grapples with health issues and the possibility of spending years behind bars.

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