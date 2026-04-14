Clash of Powers: Trump vs. Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican turned into a battleground of words as visitors reacted to US President Donald Trump's critique of Pope Leo XIV's peace-oriented stance. Trump's comments, branding the Pope as 'weak' and captive to the 'radical left', received backlash from global visitors, highlighting the tension between US politics and the Vatican's peace advocacy.

Joerg Soler, a Swiss visitor, stressed the importance of the Pope's message of peace, stating, 'It's just ridiculous, because if the Pope is not speaking about peace, he's not the Pope.' Meanwhile, French tourist Mariella Acciaioli called for mobilization against Trump's behavior, citing it as 'inappropriate.'

American visitor Paul Sarauskas voiced disbelief over Trump's remarks, criticizing the President's encroachment on religious matters. Italian journalist Massimo Franco remarked that an American pope should aim for broader leadership beyond US expectations. The Rev. Antonio Spadaro emphasized that Trump's inability to sway the Pope underscores the moral resilience of the church.

(With inputs from agencies.)