Meghalaya Embarks on Indigenous Heritage Study

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed plans for a landmark research initiative exploring the roots of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes.

The state has formed two dedicated committees to oversee DNA mapping and cultural studies. The project aims to deepen the understanding of tribal ancestries.

Involving collaboration with national and international institutions, the government strives for comprehensive documentation, with reports expected over the next 18 to 24 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)