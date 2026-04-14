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Meghalaya Embarks on Indigenous Heritage Study

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a research project to explore the origins of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes. This involves DNA mapping and cultural studies, with the project split into two committees for distinct tribal focus. The study anticipates completion within 18 to 24 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:37 IST
Meghalaya Embarks on Indigenous Heritage Study
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Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed plans for a landmark research initiative exploring the roots of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes.

The state has formed two dedicated committees to oversee DNA mapping and cultural studies. The project aims to deepen the understanding of tribal ancestries.

Involving collaboration with national and international institutions, the government strives for comprehensive documentation, with reports expected over the next 18 to 24 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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