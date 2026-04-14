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Raigad Fort Controversy: Pre-Wedding Shoots Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare assures stringent action regarding pre-wedding shoots at Raigad Fort. Concerns were raised about the site's sanctity, prompting discussions with officials and suggestions for guidelines to prevent such activities. The incident highlights the need for balancing cultural preservation and personal celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:23 IST
Raigad Fort Controversy: Pre-Wedding Shoots Under Scrutiny
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Controversy has bubbled up surrounding pre-wedding photoshoots at Raigad Fort, igniting calls for stricter regulations. Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has promised decisive action in response to public outcry.

Tatkare has instructed local authorities to take immediate steps, discussing the matter with the Archaeological Survey of India and the Raigad Development Authority. Calls for guidelines highlight the importance of preserving the fort's historical significance.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Raigad Development Authority chairman, questioned the need for rules, while acknowledging the transformation of simple visits into organized events. The police have forwarded a proposal to the collector for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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