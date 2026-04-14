Raigad Fort Controversy: Pre-Wedding Shoots Under Scrutiny

Controversy has bubbled up surrounding pre-wedding photoshoots at Raigad Fort, igniting calls for stricter regulations. Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has promised decisive action in response to public outcry.

Tatkare has instructed local authorities to take immediate steps, discussing the matter with the Archaeological Survey of India and the Raigad Development Authority. Calls for guidelines highlight the importance of preserving the fort's historical significance.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Raigad Development Authority chairman, questioned the need for rules, while acknowledging the transformation of simple visits into organized events. The police have forwarded a proposal to the collector for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)