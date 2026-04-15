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Sacred Waters: Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar

The Ardh Kumbh Mela, set in Haridwar for 2027, will feature 10 major bathing festivals, including three sacred 'amrit' baths. Announced dates span from January to April, with key festivals coinciding with Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Mahashivratri, and Mesh Sankranti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:25 IST
Sacred Waters: Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar
  • Country:
  • India

The Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, scheduled for 2027, promises a spiritually enriching experience with 10 major bathing festivals. Mela Officer Sonika Singh announced key dates, ensuring preparations are underway for this sacred event.

Spanning four months from January to April, the festival's dates align with significant cultural and religious occasions. The Makar Sankranti marks the first of these spiritual gatherings on January 14.

Highlighting the significance of these sacred rituals, Singh noted the 'amrit' baths occurring on Mahashivratri, Phalguna Amavasya, and Mesh Sankranti, deeming these as particularly holy amidst the events.

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