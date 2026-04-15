Celebrating B R Ambedkar's Vision: A Global Call for Constitutional Morality

A special event honoring B R Ambedkar's legacy was hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN on his 135th birth anniversary. India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, underscored the relevance of Ambedkar's call for constitutional morality amid today's global challenges.

The gathering highlighted the parallels between India's democratic values and the UN Charter, emphasizing the need for multilateralism. Dr. Raja Sekhar Vundru, a senior civil servant and Ambedkar scholar, noted Ambedkar's foresight in advocating for international peace and constitutional principles.

Dr. Santosh Raut, a visiting professor, discussed Ambedkar's view of constitutions as tools for social and economic change, furthering the call for global inclusion and democracy. The event resonated with numerous diplomats, scholars, and experts, celebrating Ambedkar's enduring impact.