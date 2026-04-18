American Airlines Denies Merger Rumors with United Airlines

American Airlines announced on Friday that it is not part of any merger discussions with United Airlines, countering rumors of a potential deal that might transform the aviation sector while facing regulatory obstacles.

If two of the largest U.S. network carriers combined, it would represent the most significant consolidation in over a decade. This would further solidify a domestic market that is currently dominated by four similarly sized players.

American Airlines expressed that while the broader airline landscape might require changes, merging with United would harm competition and consumers. This perspective aligns with the current administration's views on antitrust policies within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)