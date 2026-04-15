Kerala Bursts into Color: Celebrating Vishu, the Malayalam New Year

Kerala is alive with festive celebrations as the state marks Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, on Wednesday. The festival, known for its vibrant rituals and grand feasts, symbolizes the beginning of the Malayalam month of Medam, attracting locals to partake in tradition and celebration.

Vishu begins with the Vishukkani, a ceremonial setup featuring an idol of Lord Krishna and an array of symbolic items that represent prosperity. These sacred displays are witnessed by family members at home before they proceed to local temples for more spiritual gatherings dressed in new attire.

The festival garners participation from all communities, emphasized by the greetings from Kerala's political leaders, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The celebrations echo a broader message of unity and prosperity, with public figures like Congress leader V D Satheesan and actors Mohanlal and Mammootty acknowledging Vishu's cultural significance.