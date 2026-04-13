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Tamil Nadu Ushers in New Year with Cultural Festivities

Tamil Nadu Governor and AIADMK chief extend greetings on the eve of Tamil New Year. Celebrated as Vishu, Bihu, and Baisakhi in different states, the event highlights India's cultural diversity. There's a focus on fresh starts and achievements as the Sun transitions into the Aries zodiac.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Ushers in New Year with Cultural Festivities
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami have extended warm greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year, a festival celebrated across India under diverse names like Vishu, Bihu, and Baisakhi.

Governor Arlekar emphasized the cultural significance of observing a calendar based on the Sun's movement, marking the Sun's transition into the Mesha (Aries) zodiac. He urged citizens to embrace change and adaptability for a fulfilling and harmonious life.

Palaniswami, meanwhile, encouraged the public to strive for new achievements and overcome hurdles. He recalled the reinstatement of the Tamil New Year to April during J Jayalalithaa's tenure, acknowledging the joy it brings to millions of Tamil Nadu's people.

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