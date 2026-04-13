Tamil Nadu Ushers in New Year with Cultural Festivities

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami have extended warm greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year, a festival celebrated across India under diverse names like Vishu, Bihu, and Baisakhi.

Governor Arlekar emphasized the cultural significance of observing a calendar based on the Sun's movement, marking the Sun's transition into the Mesha (Aries) zodiac. He urged citizens to embrace change and adaptability for a fulfilling and harmonious life.

Palaniswami, meanwhile, encouraged the public to strive for new achievements and overcome hurdles. He recalled the reinstatement of the Tamil New Year to April during J Jayalalithaa's tenure, acknowledging the joy it brings to millions of Tamil Nadu's people.