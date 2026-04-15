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PM Modi Inaugurates Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka to inaugurate the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira in Mandya district. The event includes a book release with former PM H D Deve Gowda. The Mandira is a tribute to Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami, envisioned as a source of inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:50 IST
PM Modi Inaugurates Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira in Karnataka
Inauguration
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Wednesday to inaugurate the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Adichunchanagiri Math in Mandya district. The ceremony honors the late Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami, known for his spiritual leadership as the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math.

The memorial, constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, aims to inspire future generations with the seer's life and legacy. Further, the prime minister will partake in the release of the book 'Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram' with ex-Prime Minister and JD(S) leader, H D Deve Gowda.

Following the inauguration, Modi will address the attendees, highlighting the significance of the Mandira. He is scheduled to continue his journey after leaving Mandya via helicopter.

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