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USM Alger Secures Spot in Final Amid Pitch Chaos

USM Alger advanced to the African Confederation Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Olympique Safi, overcoming delays caused by a pitch invasion. Ahmed Khaldi's penalty gave them the lead, but a late equalizer by Moussa Kone levelled the match, with USM Alger proceeding on away goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 04:22 IST
USM Alger Secures Spot in Final Amid Pitch Chaos

USM Alger secured a place in the African Confederation Cup final after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Morocco's Olympique Safi, despite a chaotic pitch invasion and delayed kickoff.

The Algerian team took the lead through Ahmed Khaldi's penalty in the dying moments of the first half. However, the home side fought back, leveling the score with just 15 minutes to go thanks to Moussa Kone's header.

The game was marred by a pitch invasion and multiple stoppages, resulting in an additional 19 minutes tacked onto the match. USM Alger, now finalists, will play the first leg in Algiers, hoping to add another title to their record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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