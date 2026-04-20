USM Alger Secures Spot in Final Amid Pitch Chaos

USM Alger secured a place in the African Confederation Cup final after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Morocco's Olympique Safi, despite a chaotic pitch invasion and delayed kickoff.

The Algerian team took the lead through Ahmed Khaldi's penalty in the dying moments of the first half. However, the home side fought back, leveling the score with just 15 minutes to go thanks to Moussa Kone's header.

The game was marred by a pitch invasion and multiple stoppages, resulting in an additional 19 minutes tacked onto the match. USM Alger, now finalists, will play the first leg in Algiers, hoping to add another title to their record.

(With inputs from agencies.)