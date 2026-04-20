Scandal in Westminster: Starmer's Diplomatic Appointment Under Fire

Facing mounting criticism, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to address parliament on Monday regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador. Mandelson was dismissed last September after failing a security vetting process, a revelation that has intensified calls for Starmer's resignation.

The appointment has been condemned by leaders from various political parties. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, termed the situation as a 'catastrophic misjudgment', while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer of 'recklessly negligent' behavior, asserting the appointment insulted the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid the scandal, Starmer has insisted he was unaware of Mandelson's failed vetting until only recently. As pressure mounts, Foreign Office official Olly Robbins has been sacked over the oversight, and the Prime Minister is expected to outline all pertinent facts during Monday's parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)