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Mystery of the Missing Kaniponnu: A Divine Ordeal Resolved

A sacred gold piece known as Kaniponnu was reported missing at the Valiyakoikkal Sri Dharma Sastha Temple. After a swift investigation, it was recovered within hours. The individual involved was unaware of the ritual's significance, thinking it was a customary gift. The investigation continues to ensure no ill intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:41 IST
Mystery of the Missing Kaniponnu: A Divine Ordeal Resolved
  • Country:
  • India

The tranquil setting of the Valiyakoikkal Sri Dharma Sastha Temple was disrupted when a sacred ornament, the Kaniponnu, was reported missing. The temple, tied to the historic Pandalam royal family, is a custodian of Lord Ayyappa's sacred gold ornaments, usually displayed during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Temple authorities, noticing the Kaniponnu's absence after rituals, sought police assistance. A comprehensive investigation quickly traced the ornament, thanks to CCTV footage. The footage showed a devotee unknowingly pocketing the Kaniponnu, assuming it was the traditional Vishukkaineetam.

The police managed to recover the ornament swiftly and returned it to the temple. Though the devotee claimed ignorance, the authorities continue to investigate the incident to rule out any malicious intent.

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