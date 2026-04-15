Mystery of the Missing Kaniponnu: A Divine Ordeal Resolved

The tranquil setting of the Valiyakoikkal Sri Dharma Sastha Temple was disrupted when a sacred ornament, the Kaniponnu, was reported missing. The temple, tied to the historic Pandalam royal family, is a custodian of Lord Ayyappa's sacred gold ornaments, usually displayed during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Temple authorities, noticing the Kaniponnu's absence after rituals, sought police assistance. A comprehensive investigation quickly traced the ornament, thanks to CCTV footage. The footage showed a devotee unknowingly pocketing the Kaniponnu, assuming it was the traditional Vishukkaineetam.

The police managed to recover the ornament swiftly and returned it to the temple. Though the devotee claimed ignorance, the authorities continue to investigate the incident to rule out any malicious intent.