Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Supports Women's Reservation Bill, Calls it a 'Game Changer'

In a bold endorsement, Miss India 2024, Nikita Porwal, has expressed robust support for the Women's Reservation Bill set to be deliberated during a three-day special parliamentary session. Speaking with ANI, Porwal labeled the legislation a significant move toward women's empowerment in India.

Porwal highlighted the initiative's potential multiplier effect in empowering not just individual women but the entire female community. Lauding the government's decision, she said, "A small initiative can do big wonders in a country like India," expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming legislative discussions.

The bill seeks to introduce a constitutional amendment for a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. The government plans to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, amid criticisms from opposition parties about potential impacts on southern states' representation. The deliberations are set for April 16-18.

(With inputs from agencies.)