Left Menu

Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Supports Women's Reservation Bill, Calls it a 'Game Changer'

Miss India 2024, Nikita Porwal, backs the Women's Reservation Bill, proposed for the special parliamentary session. She hailed it as transformative for women's empowerment in India, despite some opposition concerns. The bill could expand the Lok Sabha and introduce a 33% reservation for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:32 IST
Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Supports Women's Reservation Bill, Calls it a 'Game Changer'
Nikita Porwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold endorsement, Miss India 2024, Nikita Porwal, has expressed robust support for the Women's Reservation Bill set to be deliberated during a three-day special parliamentary session. Speaking with ANI, Porwal labeled the legislation a significant move toward women's empowerment in India.

Porwal highlighted the initiative's potential multiplier effect in empowering not just individual women but the entire female community. Lauding the government's decision, she said, "A small initiative can do big wonders in a country like India," expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming legislative discussions.

The bill seeks to introduce a constitutional amendment for a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. The government plans to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, amid criticisms from opposition parties about potential impacts on southern states' representation. The deliberations are set for April 16-18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

 India
2
Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

 Global
3
Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles

Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026