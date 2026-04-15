Bengali New Year: A Call for Peace, Culture, and Justice Amid Celebrations
Celebrating Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, in Kolkata, dignitaries extended wishes for peace, cleanliness, and cultural unity. The holiday, marking the start of year 1432 in the Bengali calendar, sees traditional activities and political leaders offering messages of hope and resilience as West Bengal prepares for elections.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Bengali New Year, known as Poila Boishakh, was marked with messages of peace, unity, and cultural pride by figures such as Padma Bhushan recipient, Usha Uthup, who underscored the importance of joy and environmental consciousness in Kolkata. Her appeal for a green, secure, and just city resonated with fellow citizens.
Poila Boishakh, signaling the start of the Bengali calendar year 1432, is a deeply ingrained tradition within communities worldwide, notably in West Bengal and Bangladesh. The festival, also known as 'Noboborsho', involves home preparations, with festive decorations and rituals involving deities, reflecting its cultural significance.
Political figures also took the opportunity to extend greetings, highlighting Bengal's rich legacy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hopes for future prosperity for West Bengal, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the role of harmony against divisive forces, with her message underscoring the political tone ahead of upcoming elections.
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