Aahana Resort: Eco-Luxury Meets Legacy in Jim Corbett

Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett is redefining luxury tourism with its eco-friendly approach, deeply rooted in the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudheva Kutumbakam', meaning the world is one family. This esteemed resort seamlessly integrates with the surrounding wilderness, featuring over 4,500 planted trees that blur the boundaries between the property and jungle.

Directed by Avni Tripathi, Aahana maintains a commitment to sustainable practices, evident in its operations from the architecture to the food. The innovative use of UV technology in pools and their sewage treatment plant powered by Canna plants exemplify this dedication, reducing water waste significantly and ensuring natural luxury throughout.

A culinary journey at Aahana further amplifies the experience, with farm-to-table ingredients and traditional Kumaoni dishes prepared with authentic methods. The resort embodies a deep cultural and environmental ethos, offering a sanctuary that is both rejuvenating and immersive, celebrating local heritage while promoting sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)