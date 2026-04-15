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A Respectful Gesture: Chief Minister's Symbolic Pause at Kashmir Haat

During the 'Know Your Artisans' event, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refused to cut a ribbon resembling the national flag, opting instead to untie and return it with respect. This gesture, captured on camera, highlighted sensitivity to national symbols at the cultural gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:45 IST
A Respectful Gesture: Chief Minister's Symbolic Pause at Kashmir Haat
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable moment during the 'Know Your Artisans' event at Kashmir Haat, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir chose not to cut an inaugural ribbon due to its resemblance to the national flag. The ribbon, marked by saffron, white, and green stripes, was instead carefully untied and returned to event organizers with instructions for respectful handling.

This gesture, caught on camera, quickly gained attention on social media, showcasing Abdullah's sensitivity and reverence for national symbols. The incident occurred as he approached the ribbon before realizing its significant colors.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdullah continued with the event's proceedings, further emphasizing the importance of cultural sensitivity and respect for national emblems in public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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