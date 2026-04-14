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EU Leaders Unite for Social Media Regulation

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a video call with EU leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss a coordinated approach to banning social media for minors. Leaders of Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Ireland will join the discussion aimed at unified action across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:02 IST
EU Leaders Unite for Social Media Regulation
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to convene a video call with European Union leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss harmonized measures for restricting social media access to minors.

The conference, scheduled for Thursday, will include Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and representatives from Italy, the Netherlands, and Ireland, as Macron's office announced. A full list of attendees is yet to be disclosed.

A presidential aide emphasized that the meeting aims to synchronize efforts across EU member states and encourage the European Commission to progress collectively and effectively on this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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