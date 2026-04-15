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Nykaa's 14th Birthday Bash: Unmissable Deals and Surprises Galore

Nykaa celebrates 14 years with a grand shopping festival offering up to 60% off on beauty products, fragrances, skincare, haircare, and tools. With daily surprises, exclusive rewards, and flash sales, beauty enthusiasts can explore a wide array of deals across top brands. Join the celebration before it ends on April 21st.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:53 IST
Nykaa's 14th Birthday Bash: Unmissable Deals and Surprises Galore
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Nykaa is celebrating its 14th anniversary with an extravagant shopping festival, marking it as one of the year's standout events for beauty enthusiasts. The campaign, running until April 21st, offers discounts of up to 60% across beauty staples, from skincare to fragrances, appeasing all beauty lovers.

The celebration kicks off with limited-time deals on popular brands like Nykaa Cosmetics, M.A.C, and Smashbox. Curated picks and bestsellers are available at competitive prices, ensuring that shoppers find something for every beauty need and budget. Noteworthy are the '14 for 14' flash sales where items drop to just INR 14 for a limited 14-minute window.

Nykaa promises a festival atmosphere with special perks for loyal customers, including curated gifts and app-only benefits. Daily giveaways and interactive sessions on Instagram offer a chance to win enticing beauty hampers and more. As the shopping frenzy unfolds, opportunities abound for grabbing luxe and everyday essentials at remarkable discounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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