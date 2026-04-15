Osgood Perkins and Nicolas Cage Team Up for New 'Longlegs' Film

Noted filmmaker Osgood Perkins and acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage are teaming up once more for a fresh installment in the 'Longlegs' series. Unlike a conventional sequel, the new film is described as an independent project under the same title.

Cage and Perkins, both serving as producers, along with Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Chris Ferguson, and Dave Caplan, are all set to bring this venture to fruition. Paramount has obtained the project's rights, although specifics about the plot have not been disclosed.

The initial 'Longlegs,' centering on a cold-case serial killer and a rookie FBI agent, grossed a stunning $100 million against a $10 million budget. This promising backdrop heightens expectations for the upcoming film.