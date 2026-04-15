Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Unveiled at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. has unveiled the working title for its first-ever "Game of Thrones" film, "Aegon's Conquest," at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. This announcement was among many from the studio's "2027 and beyond" slate, reported by Variety.

The movie is set to chronicle the epic tale of Aegon I Targaryen, the original conqueror of Westeros from George R. R. Martin's acclaimed "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. Known as Aegon the Conqueror, he famously forged the Iron Throne from the swords of his vanquished enemies, uniting the seven kingdoms of Westeros. The Targaryen House, recognized for their dragon mastery and intra-family marriages, remains a central theme in the "Game of Thrones" universe.

"Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest" will be penned by Beau Willimon, notable for his work on Netflix's "House of Cards" and Disney+'s "Star Wars" series "Andor." As the Westeros saga expands, fans also anticipate the third season of "House of the Dragon" and the continuation of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."