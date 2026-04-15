Left Menu

Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Unveiled at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. revealed the working title for its new "Game of Thrones" movie, "Aegon's Conquest," during CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The film tells the story of Aegon I Targaryen, the unifier of Westeros, from George R. R. Martin’s novels. Beau Willimon is set to write the screenplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:56 IST
Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Unveiled at CinemaCon
  • Country:
  • United States

Warner Bros. has unveiled the working title for its first-ever "Game of Thrones" film, "Aegon's Conquest," at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. This announcement was among many from the studio's "2027 and beyond" slate, reported by Variety.

The movie is set to chronicle the epic tale of Aegon I Targaryen, the original conqueror of Westeros from George R. R. Martin's acclaimed "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. Known as Aegon the Conqueror, he famously forged the Iron Throne from the swords of his vanquished enemies, uniting the seven kingdoms of Westeros. The Targaryen House, recognized for their dragon mastery and intra-family marriages, remains a central theme in the "Game of Thrones" universe.

"Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest" will be penned by Beau Willimon, notable for his work on Netflix's "House of Cards" and Disney+'s "Star Wars" series "Andor." As the Westeros saga expands, fans also anticipate the third season of "House of the Dragon" and the continuation of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

TRENDING

1
Social Media Sparks: RJD Leaders in Hot Water Over Noida Protest Video

Social Media Sparks: RJD Leaders in Hot Water Over Noida Protest Video

 India
2
Will recover Rs 100 crore TMC stole from flood relief money sanctioned by Centre for North Bengal: Shah at poll rally in Jalpaiguri.

Will recover Rs 100 crore TMC stole from flood relief money sanctioned by Ce...

 India
3
Enforcement Directorate Targets AAP Leader in Educational Institutions Probe

Enforcement Directorate Targets AAP Leader in Educational Institutions Probe

 India
4
Global Conflicts Fuel Rising Inflation: A Worrisome Economic Spiral

Global Conflicts Fuel Rising Inflation: A Worrisome Economic Spiral

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026