Alec Baldwin Faces Civil Trial Over 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy

Actor Alec Baldwin will stand trial in October for a civil lawsuit alleging negligence in the fatal 2021 'Rust' shooting, after a judge ruled the case can move forward. This comes two years after Baldwin's manslaughter charges were dropped.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice Leiter has permitted the claims by gaffer Serge Svetnoy to proceed, dismissing Baldwin's defense that he and Rust Movie Productions aren't responsible for on-set safety. This lawsuit arises from the October 2021 shooting in Santa Fe that resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death.

Although Baldwin's manslaughter case was dropped in July 2024 due to withheld evidence, he continues to face several civil cases. Svetnoy claims emotional trauma from the event, despite no physical harm. Judge Leiter noted a jury could find Baldwin acted recklessly regarding gun safety, allowing claims of negligence and emotional distress to go forward, though dismissing assault claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)