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Mamma Mia's Encore: Seyfried Confident of a Third Act

Amanda Seyfried, renowned for her role in 'Mamma Mia,' is optimistic about a third installment of the popular film series. Despite previous successes with the first two movies, Seyfried continues to advocate for another sequel, believing that fan demand and satisfactory box office figures will ensure its creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:53 IST
Mamma Mia's Encore: Seyfried Confident of a Third Act
Amanda Seyfried
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amanda Seyfried, famed Hollywood actor, remains confident that 'Mamma Mia' will see a third installment. Speaking to People magazine, Seyfried expressed certainty about the sequel, stating, "It'll happen. I know it's going to happen." The actress's enthusiasm is fueled by the substantial box office success of the previous two films, which collectively grossed over USD 1 billion.

The original 'Mamma Mia,' released in 2008 and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, starred Seyfried alongside Meryl Streep. The story followed Sophie, a young bride-to-be who sought to discover her real father by inviting three potential candidates to her wedding. Its sequel, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,' released in 2018, was directed by Ol Parker and explored Sophie's pregnancy while delving into her mother Donna's past.

Seyfried's determination to bring a third film to life remains unwavering. She remains committed to advocating for another chapter in the beloved series and believes that audience demand will ultimately secure its development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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