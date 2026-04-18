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Cuppa's Next Move: New CEO to Spearhead Global Expansion

Cuppa, a prominent Indian café brand, appoints Sharath Ravikumar as the new CEO to drive its expansion across South India and beyond. Backed by Bharat Sanjaya Ventures, Cuppa plans to boost its franchise-led growth and enhance customer experience while maintaining brand consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:20 IST
Cuppa's Next Move: New CEO to Spearhead Global Expansion

Cuppa, a leading name in India's café sector, has appointed Sharath Ravikumar as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move comes as the company seeks to enter a new phase of growth, with a focus on expanding its footprint both domestically and internationally.

Backed by Bharat Sanjaya Ventures, Cuppa is set to re-align its leadership and resources to build a scalable, franchise-focused business model. The brand aims to start this transformation in Southern India, with plans to extend further into global markets.

Sharath Ravikumar brings over 15 years of experience in hospitality, promising to uphold the brand's mission of operational consistency and strong consumer relationships as it looks to broaden its market presence and solidify its place as a leader in the café industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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