Cuppa's Next Move: New CEO to Spearhead Global Expansion

Cuppa, a leading name in India's café sector, has appointed Sharath Ravikumar as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move comes as the company seeks to enter a new phase of growth, with a focus on expanding its footprint both domestically and internationally.

Backed by Bharat Sanjaya Ventures, Cuppa is set to re-align its leadership and resources to build a scalable, franchise-focused business model. The brand aims to start this transformation in Southern India, with plans to extend further into global markets.

Sharath Ravikumar brings over 15 years of experience in hospitality, promising to uphold the brand's mission of operational consistency and strong consumer relationships as it looks to broaden its market presence and solidify its place as a leader in the café industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)