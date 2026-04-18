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Scorpions Cancel India Tour Amid Medical Concerns

The renowned German rock band Scorpions cancelled their India tour due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting members. Scheduled performances in Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai were called off, with refunds to be processed. Scorpions expressed eagerness to reschedule after last touring India in the early 2000s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:24 IST
Scorpions Cancel India Tour Amid Medical Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic German rock band, Scorpions, has unexpectedly cancelled its anticipated India tour owing to unforeseen medical circumstances impacting its members. The band was scheduled to perform across four cities including Shillong and Mumbai.

Organizers announced the cancellation through social media, offering refunds to those who purchased tickets. The band has expressed its desire to return when possible, hoping to reconnect with Indian fans after nearly two decades since their last tour in India.

Scorpions, famous for hits like 'Wind of Change' and 'Blackout,' shared fond memories of past performances in India. They looked forward to captivating both seasoned fans and a new generation with their legendary rock concerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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