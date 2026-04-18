September 21: A Poignant Tale of Love, Memory, and Care

The film September 21, the first feature by young writer-director Karen Kshiti Suvarna, is set for its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival's Marché du Film on May 16. This evocative narrative explores the struggles of an Alzheimer's patient who mistakenly believes his wife is quarantined next door due to COVID-19.

The story delves deep into the emotional terrain of both the patient and those around him, especially caregivers, as highlighted by Suvarna. She emphasizes the silent resilience and challenges faced by the caregivers, often overshadowed by the patients' more visible struggles.

Pravin Singh Sisodia stars as the dementia-stricken father, with a supporting cast featuring Priyanka Upendra, Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl. Supported by noted production houses and endorsed by the Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India, the film shines a light on a poignant aspect of caregiving during a pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)