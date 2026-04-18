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WTM Spotlight India: Revolutionizing Global Travel Connections

WTM Spotlight India is set to debut from March 2-4, 2027, in New Delhi, as a high-level B2B platform connecting global travel suppliers with India's burgeoning international travel market. The event emphasizes curated buyer models and data insights to foster valuable partnerships, enhancing both outbound and inbound travel opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:02 IST
WTM Spotlight India: Revolutionizing Global Travel Connections
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, RX has unveiled WTM Spotlight India, a prominent B2B marketplace tailored to connect global travel suppliers with India's rapidly growing international travel sector. The event is scheduled from March 2-4, 2027, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, promising strategic partnerships and substantial business outcomes.

WTM Spotlight India distinguishes itself from traditional trade shows through a curated buyer model and targeted market focus, ensuring high-value meetings and measurable returns. Jonathan Heastie of RX emphasized that India is a defining force in global travel, aiming to streamline its growth with this platform.

The event will feature an array of industry leaders and specific segments like WTM Immerse and The Exchange, offering insights and opportunities in the evolving Indian travel market. With India emerging as a pivotal player in tourism, WTM Spotlight India is poised to shape the future of global travel partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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