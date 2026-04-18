Heritage Spirits Revival: Indian Mahua and Feni Enter UK Market

Indian heritage spirits Mahua and Goan Feni are making their UK debut through Maharaja Drinks. This launch celebrates centuries of distilling tradition, aiming to rejuvenate these spirits' international recognition.

Feni and Mahua are crafted with distinct artisanal methods. Goenchi Feni uses a family-guarded recipe involving cashew apple or coconut palm sap, while Desmondji Mahua is made from the naturally sweet flowers of the Mahua tree, offering a unique, floral spirit.

Annabel Jamieson, CEO of Maharaja Drinks, noted a rising interest in native flavors among consumers. By integrating sustainable production practices, Maharaja Drinks aspires to introduce the UK to India's rich spirit heritage, aiming for Mahua to gain recognition as India's national heritage spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)