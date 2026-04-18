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Heritage Spirits Revival: Indian Mahua and Feni Enter UK Market

Maharaja Drinks introduces Indian heritage spirits Mahua and Goan Feni to the UK, showcasing artisanal distilling traditions. This launch aims to cater to growing consumer interest in authentic flavors. The range emphasizes sustainable practices and storytelling, with aspirations of reviving the global status of these spirits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:44 IST
Heritage Spirits Revival: Indian Mahua and Feni Enter UK Market
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian heritage spirits Mahua and Goan Feni are making their UK debut through Maharaja Drinks. This launch celebrates centuries of distilling tradition, aiming to rejuvenate these spirits' international recognition.

Feni and Mahua are crafted with distinct artisanal methods. Goenchi Feni uses a family-guarded recipe involving cashew apple or coconut palm sap, while Desmondji Mahua is made from the naturally sweet flowers of the Mahua tree, offering a unique, floral spirit.

Annabel Jamieson, CEO of Maharaja Drinks, noted a rising interest in native flavors among consumers. By integrating sustainable production practices, Maharaja Drinks aspires to introduce the UK to India's rich spirit heritage, aiming for Mahua to gain recognition as India's national heritage spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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