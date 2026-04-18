Tássia Magalhães: A Culinary Revolution with Femininity at its Core

Brazilian chef Tássia Magalhães has made history as the best female chef in Latin America, according to the 2025 Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Her establishment, Nelita, landed at number 12 on the coveted list, a testament to her experiment with an all-women kitchen that explores Italian influences.

Magalhães has revolutionized the culinary scene by embracing femininity and discarding the toxic traits traditionally linked with professional kitchens. At her São Paulo wine bar, Lita, Magalhães explained how she balances power and delicacy in her culinary creations, building on her Portuguese and Italian heritage.

Despite facing challenges, Magalhães advocates for organization over aggression and aims to inspire the next generation of women chefs. Her pioneering work signals a shift in the industry, emphasizing rigorous discipline with respect and shattering longstanding stereotypes in the culinary world.

(With inputs from agencies.)