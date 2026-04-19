Trump's White House Ballroom Battle: Legal Challenges and Controversy Unfold

In a significant development, a federal appeals court has granted President Donald Trump the ability to proceed with his grand plan of building a $400 million ballroom at the White House. This decision comes shortly after a lower court had halted above-ground construction on the site where the historic East Wing once stood.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decided late Friday to temporarily override the block placed by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, who, in his ruling, permitted only below-ground work. This move not only introduces a unique element to the ongoing construction but also sparks debates on national security facilities entailed in the project.

Originating in a fall decision by President Trump to replace the East Wing with this extravagant ballroom, the National Trust for Historic Preservation swiftly challenged the project, contending that it bypassed essential federal agency approvals. With taxpayer dollars involved in security funding, the court case continues to draw substantial public and legal interest as the hearing is scheduled for June 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)