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Ilaiyaraaja Strikes the Chords of 'Valmiki Ramayana'

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja joins the creative team of Bhavna Talwar's 'Valmiki Ramayana', composing music for this theatrical rendition of the ancient epic. Premiering on October 2, the film features dialogues by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and cinematography by Binod Pradhan, with a screenplay based on Valmiki's original work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:10 IST
Ilaiyaraaja Strikes the Chords of 'Valmiki Ramayana'
Ilaiyaraaja
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been announced as the music composer for Bhavna Talwar's upcoming film, 'Valmiki Ramayana'.

Known for iconic pieces like ''Rakkamma Kaiya Thattu'', Ilaiyaraaja will add depth and melody to this theatrical adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic. The film's producers released its newest posters on Sunday, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, which confirmed Ilaiyaraaja's involvement.

Scheduled for an October 2 release, the film has dialogues written by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and cinematography by Binod Pradhan. Drawing from the original Valmiki text, the screenplay has been penned by Anand Neelakantan, with Resul Pookutty as the sound designer. Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated for his groundbreaking work in films like the 1976 Tamil classic 'Annakili', continues to influence and shape cinema across languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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