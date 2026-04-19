Himalayan Innovations at V&A: A Visionary Display

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, co-founded by Gitanjali J Angmo, is set to be a part of the permanent display at London's Victoria and Albert Museum. Angmo shared Sunday that the exhibition will include her husband Sonam Wangchuk's innovative creations like the water-conserving 'Ice Stupa' technology and eco-friendly architectural designs.

The institute, envisioned as a 'University of the Future', will also present its educational philosophy developed from Angmo's doctoral research. This will be showcased through a wooden infographic and a short film explaining their approach to learning.

Additionally, the announcement highlights scrutiny HIAL and Wangchuk face amid investigations into alleged irregularities. Wangchuk was recently released after being detained under the National Security Act, accused of instigating protests over Ladakh's demand for statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)