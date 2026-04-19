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Himalayan Innovations at V&A: A Visionary Display

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, co-founded by Gitanjali J Angmo, will be showcased at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The display will highlight innovations by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, including the 'Ice Stupa' and sustainable building designs. The exhibit will also feature the institute's educational philosophy and approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:22 IST
Himalayan Innovations at V&A: A Visionary Display
  • Country:
  • India

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, co-founded by Gitanjali J Angmo, is set to be a part of the permanent display at London's Victoria and Albert Museum. Angmo shared Sunday that the exhibition will include her husband Sonam Wangchuk's innovative creations like the water-conserving 'Ice Stupa' technology and eco-friendly architectural designs.

The institute, envisioned as a 'University of the Future', will also present its educational philosophy developed from Angmo's doctoral research. This will be showcased through a wooden infographic and a short film explaining their approach to learning.

Additionally, the announcement highlights scrutiny HIAL and Wangchuk face amid investigations into alleged irregularities. Wangchuk was recently released after being detained under the National Security Act, accused of instigating protests over Ladakh's demand for statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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