Temple Fair Firecracker Mishap Sends Seven to Hospital

In a startling incident at the annual Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple fair in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district, seven individuals were injured during a fireworks display gone awry, police reported on Sunday.

The mishap unfolded on the night of April 18, when sparks and debris from a traditional firecracker show rained down on spectators observing the display from a distance.

All seven victims received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. A legal complaint has been filed by one of the injured, Sumanth Shetty, prompting police to launch an inquiry into the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)