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Temple Fair Firecracker Mishap Sends Seven to Hospital

During a temple fair at Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur, a firecracker mishap left seven people injured. The incident, occurring on April 18, involved sparks from a traditional fireworks display falling on spectators. A case has been filed as police investigate the accident's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:56 IST
Temple Fair Firecracker Mishap Sends Seven to Hospital
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  • India

In a startling incident at the annual Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple fair in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district, seven individuals were injured during a fireworks display gone awry, police reported on Sunday.

The mishap unfolded on the night of April 18, when sparks and debris from a traditional firecracker show rained down on spectators observing the display from a distance.

All seven victims received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. A legal complaint has been filed by one of the injured, Sumanth Shetty, prompting police to launch an inquiry into the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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