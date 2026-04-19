Temple Fair Firecracker Mishap Sends Seven to Hospital
During a temple fair at Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur, a firecracker mishap left seven people injured. The incident, occurring on April 18, involved sparks from a traditional fireworks display falling on spectators. A case has been filed as police investigate the accident's circumstances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident at the annual Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple fair in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district, seven individuals were injured during a fireworks display gone awry, police reported on Sunday.
The mishap unfolded on the night of April 18, when sparks and debris from a traditional firecracker show rained down on spectators observing the display from a distance.
All seven victims received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. A legal complaint has been filed by one of the injured, Sumanth Shetty, prompting police to launch an inquiry into the incident's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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