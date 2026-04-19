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Tragedy Strikes: Young Girl's Fatal Fall from School Bus

A 13-year-old girl, Nyayir Kame, died in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh after falling from a moving school bus. The incident happened when the bus didn't stop completely. An FIR has been filed. Kame was returning from a youth camp when she felt nauseous and attempted to disembark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Girl's Fatal Fall from School Bus
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident struck in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, as 13-year-old Nyayir Kame fell from a moving school bus, leading to her untimely death.

The bus, inadequately halted, was transporting students, including Kame, from a church-organised youth event. Authorities confirmed the incident occurred near Darka around 2 pm.

Kame, feeling nauseous, tried to alight, resulting in the fatal fall. An FIR has been lodged, launching a formal investigation by local police into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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