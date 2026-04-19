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Empowering Artisans: AI Meets Tradition under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

The Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises trains over 2,500 artisans in AI applications under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide, enhance product value, and promote inclusive growth, transforming India's artisanal heritage into a globally competitive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:52 IST
Empowering Artisans: AI Meets Tradition under PM Vishwakarma Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by training over 2,500 artisans and craftspeople in Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. This strategic move aims to enhance livelihoods and business prospects through AI integration.

Addressing the AI for Social Good vision outlined by the Prime Minister, this programme is a pioneering effort among Government of India ministries. It seeks to incorporate grassroots artisans into the AI ecosystem, thus bridging the digital divide and boosting global competitiveness. The initiative aspires to foster inclusive economic growth by empowering artisans to tap new markets and customer bases.

Participants were familiarized with prominent AI platforms like ChatGPT, Indus, and Google Gemini. This exposure allows them to leverage AI for branding, product design, and marketing to improve business efficiency and customer engagement, marking a transformative step toward modernizing India's artisanal sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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