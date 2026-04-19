Wisdom and Valor: Celebrating Lord Parshuram's Legacy

At a recent ceremony during Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade extolled the virtues of Lord Parshuram, emphasizing his synthesis of wisdom and strength. The event, held at Birla Auditorium, saw the governor offer floral tributes and perform rituals in honor of Lord Parshuram.

Bagade spoke passionately about Lord Parshuram's contributions to societal values such as sacrifice, courage, and a steadfast commitment to righteousness. He highlighted Parshuram's role in standing against injustice and wrongdoings, positioning him as a paragon of virtue and moral fortitude.

In addition to cultural commentary, the governor noted Lord Parshuram's martial influence, mentioning how he imparted warfare techniques to notable figures in Indian epics. Bagade concluded by promoting the importance of imbibing Vedic cultural values in contemporary society.

(With inputs from agencies.)