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Bayern Munich's Feathered Fortune: Cockatoo Statue Steals the Show

Bayern Munich players celebrated their Bundesliga victory by featuring a white cockatoo statue. The statue, adopted as an unofficial team mascot last season, symbolized their triumph, having witnessed the clinching of the title with a dominant lead over rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:14 IST
Bayern Munich's Feathered Fortune: Cockatoo Statue Steals the Show
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's players showcased a unique symbol of victory as they clinched another Bundesliga title: a white cockatoo statue. This peculiar mascot made an appearance in their celebrations after Bayern secured a 4-2 win over Stuttgart, ensuring their top position with an impressive 15-point gap over Borussia Dortmund.

The cockatoo statue, first introduced in the previous season under unexpected circumstances, has become an emblem of their triumphs. As Bayern claimed last year's title, players spotted the statue during a decisive moment in a Munich restaurant, adopting it as an unofficial team mascot.

Amid the revelry, Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka humorously noted the long wait before the cockatoo's return to the spotlight. Coach Vincent Kompany hinted at a tale waiting to be unraveled regarding this newfound talisman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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