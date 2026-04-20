Eddie Murphy Honored, Nathalie Baye Passes, Rebel Wilson in Court: Entertainment Rundown

Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award, bringing his signature humor to the ceremony held in Los Angeles as he quipped about the trophy's size.

Meanwhile, the film world mourns the loss of French actress Nathalie Baye, who died at the age of 77 in her Paris home. The award-winning star's passing was confirmed by her family, according to AFP.

In legal headlines, Rebel Wilson faces a defamation case in Australia, concerning Instagram posts about her directorial debut. Controversially, FC Basel canceled Kanye West's concert amid backlash over his antisemitic remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)