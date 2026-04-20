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Eddie Murphy Honored, Nathalie Baye Passes, Rebel Wilson in Court: Entertainment Rundown

Eddie Murphy was honored with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, while French actress Nathalie Baye passed away at 77. Rebel Wilson appears in court over a defamation case, Kilmer film utilizes AI, and FC Basel cancels a Kanye West concert amid controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:31 IST
Eddie Murphy Honored, Nathalie Baye Passes, Rebel Wilson in Court: Entertainment Rundown
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Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award, bringing his signature humor to the ceremony held in Los Angeles as he quipped about the trophy's size.

Meanwhile, the film world mourns the loss of French actress Nathalie Baye, who died at the age of 77 in her Paris home. The award-winning star's passing was confirmed by her family, according to AFP.

In legal headlines, Rebel Wilson faces a defamation case in Australia, concerning Instagram posts about her directorial debut. Controversially, FC Basel canceled Kanye West's concert amid backlash over his antisemitic remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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