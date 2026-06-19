Tay Keith, producer behind Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode' dies at 29

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith, best known for producing chart-topping hits such as Travis Scott's Sicko Mode, has died at the age of 29, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:24 IST
Tay Keith, producer behind Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode' dies at 29
Tay Keith (Photo/instagram/@taykeith). Image Credit: ANI

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith, best known for producing chart-topping hits such as Travis Scott's Sicko Mode, has died at the age of 29, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department cited by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, Keith, whose real name was BryTavious Chambers, was found dead in his apartment on Martin Street in Nashville on Thursday after officers conducted a welfare check. Police said that no foul play is suspected and that the case remains unclassified pending the results of an autopsy.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said, "No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St. apartment this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results." A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Tay Keith rose to prominence through his collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and pop music. He earned Grammy nominations for Travis Scott's Sicko Mode from the album Astroworld and for Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage, both of which were nominated for Best Rap Song.

Over the course of his career, Keith produced a string of successful tracks, including Drake's Nonstop, Sexyy Red's Poundtown and Miley Cyrus' Mother's Daughter. His production credits also extended to artists such as Beyonce, Eminem, Lil Baby, Gunna, Metro Boomin, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Kanye West. Keith began making music as a teenager in Memphis, uploading his work to platforms such as YouTube and DatPiff. At the age of 14, he started collaborating with rapper BlocBoy JB, a partnership that helped launch his career in the music industry.

Among his most recent projects were Jack Harlow's Just Us featuring Doja Cat, Travis Scott's 4x4 and Broke His Heart from Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 album Megan. The cause of Keith's death has not yet been disclosed, and authorities are awaiting autopsy findings. (ANI)

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